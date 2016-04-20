Yukos shareholders say they will appeal "surprise" Dutch ruling

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics files for common stock offering of up to $150 ml
* Files for common stock offering of up to $150 million - SEC filing
AMSTERDAM, April 20 Former shareholders in defunct oil Russian oil company Yukos said they would appeal a Dutch court's finding that they were not entitled to compensation from Russia over the bankruptcy and nationalisation of the energy giant.
In a statement on Wednesday following the ruling, GML, the company representing the four shareholders, said they would continue seeking to enforce the Permanent Court of Arbitration's $50 billion award in other countries.
"We will appeal this surprise decision by The Hague Court and have full faith that the rule of law and justice will ultimately prevail," GML director Tim Osborne said. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Heron Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defended his stock holdings and proposals to dismantle Obamacare on Wednesday, saying Americans would not suddenly lose health insurance.