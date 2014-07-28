CORRECTED-Russia to challenge Hague Court's Yukos ruling -Finance Ministry

(Corrects lead to say $50 billion, not $51 billion)
MOSCOW, July 28 Russia will appeal a decision of
the Hague court that ruled on Monday that Moscow must pay a
group of shareholders in now-defunct oil giant Yukos $50 billion
for expropriating its assets, the Russian Finance Ministry said
in a statement.
"The Russian Federation drew attention to ... serious flaws
in the decision of the arbitration court," the Finance Ministry
said.
"The Russian Federation will challenge the arbitration
court's decisions in the courts of the Netherlands."
The ministry called the ruling "politically biased."
