Russia to appeal European court's Yukos ruling by Oct. 30 - RIA cites Justice Ministry

BRIEF-Norges Bank reports 5.01 pct passive stake in BlackRock as of April 13
* Norges Bank - reports 5.01 percent passive stake in BlackRock Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oO6KTO) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Oct 9 Russia will appeal against a decision by Europe's top human rights court to award shareholders in Yukos 1.9 billion euros ($2.42 billion) by the end of this month, RIA news agency quoted Justice Minister Alexander Konovalov as saying on Thursday.
In July, the European Court of Human Rights found that Russia had failed to "strike a fair balance" in its treatment of Yukos, once run by former oligarch turned Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and had forced the now defunct company to pay excessive fees.
"Absolutely, by Oct. 30 (we will appeal)," RIA quoted Konovalov as saying.
Yukos, once worth $40 billion, was broken up and nationalised a decade ago, with most of its assets eventually handed to Rosneft, an energy giant run by an ally of President Vladimir Putin.
Konovalov said Moscow may also appeal the ruling of the international arbitration court in The Hague which handed some Yukos shareholders $50 billion, but added that Russia's finance ministry was dealing with that ruling. (1 US dollar = 0.7839 euro) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LONDON, April 19 European shares edged up on Wednesday and gold fell as questions hung over the 'reflation' trades that had lifted markets since Donald Trump became U.S. president, while sterling held near a six-month high after Tuesday's calling of a snap UK election.
* Xtreme announces terms of CDN$25,000,000 substantial issuer bid