版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 17:00 BJT

Russia says European court's approach to Yukos case unfair

MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's Justice Ministry said on Thursday a European court's approach to the Yukos case was unfair and biased, adding it could appeal its decision within three months.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) earlier on Thursday awarded shareholders in Yukos 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in compensation after the former oil company argued Russia had unlawfully seized it after demanding bogus taxes and via a sham auction. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐