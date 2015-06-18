Russia says examining Brussels' legal move to seize state assets

MOSCOW, June 18 The Kremlin said on Thursday it
was carefully examining a reported Belgian move to seize Russian
state property in Belgium to cover a court settlement
compensating shareholders in the now defunct oil company Yukos.
Russia's Interfax news agency said a Belgian arbitration
court had ruled in favour of a group of former shareholders
about seizing Russian state property worth 1.65 billion euros
($1.9 billion) in Belgium. Belgian bailiffs Sacre and De Smet
declined to comment.
An international arbitration court ruled last July that
Russia must pay $50 billion for expropriating the assets of
Yukos, which was once Russia's biggest oil producer and was run
by Mikhail Khodorkovsky who fell out with the Kremlin.
Several dozen companies in Belgium had been told to provide
information on whether they own any Russian state assets,
Interfax and other local media said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the government and its
lawyers would look into the matter.
"We are now in the most careful manner examining all
circumstances of the claim," he said.
A Kremlin aide, Andrei Belousov, said the court's decision
contained a number of violations.
"We are concerned. We expect a number of countries to take
similar measures," he told reporters at an economic forum in St.
Petersburg.
Alexei Ulyukayev, Russia's economy minister, said he
considered the move to be unlawful.
The head of a subsidiary of Russian bank VTB, Mikhail
Zadornov, told Rossiya-24 television that the accounts of
Russian companies and its diplomatic mission had been frozen at
the bank's French subsidiary on Wednesday. He added that the
diplomatic accounts were unblocked.
Reuters is checking the reports.
Yukos' former shareholders had celebrated the award made by
the court in The Hague last year, which ruled that the Russian
authorities had subjected Yukos to politically motivated attacks
when it was broken up and nationalised, with most assets handed
to Russian oil producer Rosneft.
Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man, was arrested at
gunpoint in 2003 and convicted of theft and tax evasion in 2005,
seen by many critics as punishment for opposing Putin.
Independent lawyers said it would be difficult to enforce
the award to shareholders in the GML group who had claimed $114
billion to recover money they lost.
GML was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8776 euros)
