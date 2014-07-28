版本:
Russia's Rosneft expects no claims in Yukos ruling

MOSCOW, July 28 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Monday that it expected no claims to be made against the company in connection with a Hague court ruling that has awarded some $50 billion to ex-shareholders of defunct oil firm Yukos.

Rosneft also said in a statement it was not a defendant in the case and that the ruling would not have a negative impact on its "commercial activity and assets".

Rosneft bought the bulk of Yukos assets though auctions after the company was declared bankrupt. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams)
