Russia's Rosneft expects no claims in Yukos ruling

MOSCOW, July 28 Russia's top oil producer
Rosneft said on Monday that it expected no claims to
be made against the company in connection with a Hague court
ruling that has awarded some $50 billion to ex-shareholders of
defunct oil firm Yukos.
Rosneft also said in a statement it was not a defendant in
the case and that the ruling would not have a negative impact on
its "commercial activity and assets".
Rosneft bought the bulk of Yukos assets though auctions
after the company was declared bankrupt.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams)