Mail.ru launches Russia's answer to Twitter

* Internet company hopes to capitalise on microblogging
* Gets 17,000 users in first 24 hours - RIA
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, Jan 17 Russian internet company
Mail.ru has launched its answer to U.S. microblogging
site Twitter, seeking to expand its business into social instant
messaging and emulate the success of China's Weibo.
London-listed Mail.ru said the new 'Futubra' service was
part of its strategy to move into microblogging, hoping to
capitalise on the fast-growing social media subsector.
The launch of Futubra, a Russian-language site which allows
users to send short messages, videos and photos to its other
users, attracted 17,000 users within the first 24 hours of its
launch, Russian state news agency Ria Novosti reported.
"We are excited by the opportunity facing Futubra as
microblogging is a fast growing segment which fits well into the
Mail.Ru Group vision of the growth in internet communications,"
said Mail.Ru Group Chief Executive Dmitry Grishin in a
statement.
Mail.ru raised around $1 billion in a blockbuster initial
public offering (IPO) in London in November 2010, the second
biggest Russian IPO since the financial crisis behind fellow
internet group Yandex.
Social media startups have been popular with investors as
the number of internet users hungry for quick information has
continued to grow while Russia became Europe's second largest
internet market in terms of user numbers last year.
Mail.ru hopes to emulate the success of China's Weibo and
Twitter.
Twitter said in September it had more than 100 million
active users from 200 million registered accounts just five
years after its launch.
In China the use of microblogging quadrupled in 2011, while
the total number of Weibo users rose 296 percent over the year
to 249.9 million, half of the country's total internet
population, according to data from the China Internet Network
Information Center (CNNIC).
Mail.ru owns two Russian social networks, My World@Mail.Ru
and Odnoklassniki.ru, and owns a significant share of the social
network VKontakte - the country's largest social media platform
and domestic answer to Facebook.
Mail.ru shares were trading at 26.65 at 1249 GMT on Tuesday,
about level with their listing price.