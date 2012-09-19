UPDATE 1-Russia telcos discuss tower JV to share costs

* MTS, Vimpelcom talk to other operators, potential partners

* MegaFon, Tele2 confirm interest

* Russian Direct Investment Fund may take part-report

* Seen positive but likely lengthy process - analyst

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian telecom companies MTS and Vimpelcom are discussing setting up a joint venture to operate phone towers in a bid to share the costs of running phone networks in the country.

Network and tower sharing has been a key strategy for reducing telecoms capital expenditure globally as operators seek to lower expenses and preserve cash during downturns.

Discussions about a new company, which could resemble U.S. tower firm American Tower Corp or London-based Eaton Towers, are at an early stage, said Valeria Kuzmenko, a spokeswoman for MTS, Russia's top mobile phone operator.

"There are no finalised agreements, the discussions are being held with regards to the idea itself and a possible form of cooperation," she said, adding the companies involved had yet to agree on the potential savings.

Vimpelcom, Russia's third-largest wireless carrier, said the new entity would be in charge of building new towers as well as servicing existing ones.

"We are now in talks with other operators on the creation of a joint venture. It is a long-term and complicated project," said its spokeswoman Anna Aybasheva.

MegaFon, Russia's No.2 mobile operator, which is planning a London share offering that is expected to raise at least $3 billion, said it was interested in combining its efforts with peers but declined to comment on its participation in the talks.

Sweden's Tele2 also refused to say whether it was a party to the talks but said it welcomed further joint efforts by operators to cut expenses, in addition to the site-sharing agreements already in place in some Russian regions.

"We have our network development plans in regions and are always glad to synchronize them with other operators, saving on capex and operating costs," Tele2 said by email, citing Ritvars Krievs, the chief technology officer of its Russian unit.

State-controlled Rostelecom, the fifth-placed Russian mobile operator behind Tele2, declined to comment.

LENGTHY PROCESS

According to business daily Vedomosti, the tower company could be set up by MTS, Vimpelcom, Rostelecom and the state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The latter would bring in cash and own a 85 percent stake in the new firm.

The operators would get a 15 percent stake in exchange for 700 towers, and the joint venture would then buy a further 14,800 towers for just over $1 billion, the newspaper wrote, referring to one of the options under consideration.

RDIF declined to comment. MTS, Vimpelcom, MegaFon and Tele2 also declined to name other potential partners.

Ivan Kim, a telecoms analyst at VTB Capital, praised the operators' efforts to reduce expenses, s aying in less densely populated areas a joint tower company made good economic sense.

But he said creation of a joint infrastructure company would likely be a lengthy process, given that operators' existing own network infrastructure is a competitive advantage.

"We therefore think operators, especially those with relatively stronger networks in place, are likely to enter into such an agreement with caution," said Kim.

MTS and Vimpelcom already have network outsourcing deals in place with equipment makers Nokia Siemens Networks and Huawei in a move to reduce servicing costs. They also agreed this year to invest jointly with MegaFon and Rostelecom in the costly construction of an underwater network in Russia's Far East.