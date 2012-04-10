Russian Platinum eyes potential IPO - sources

MOSCOW April 10 Platinum miner and producer
Russian Platinum is considering an Initial Public Offering,
several banking sources said, and may seek to raise around $300
million.
The company may hire Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs
, one of the sources said. It was unclear on which
exchange the company wants to launch the IPO.
Russian Platinum, formed in 2011 from producer Amur's
platinum assets, produced 3.7 tonnes of platinum that year, the
company's spokesman said.
The spokesman gave no immediate comment when asked about the
IPO plans.