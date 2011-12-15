Russian Standard group to raise CEDC stake - founder

CANELLI, Italy Dec 15 Russian Standard Group plans to raise its stake in Polish vodka maker Central European Distribution Corp (CEDC) to about 30 percent to take a management control over the rival, the founder of the Russian premium vodka producer said on Thursday.

Russian Standard Group, owned by billionaire Roustam Tariko, bought a 9.9 percent stake in CEDC in November and has offered to buy another 19.9 percent stake.

"We are interested in taking a management control in CEDC, that means a stake of about 30 percent," Tariko told Reuters in an interview in northern Italy as his group announced the acquisition of a 70 percent stake in Italian wine-maker Gancia.

He said that negotiations about a planned acquisition in CEDC were at an advanced stage and conditions for the acquisitions were expected to be finalised by the end of this year.