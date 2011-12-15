Russian Standard group to raise CEDC stake - founder

UPDATE 3-Cognizant to appoint directors, plans dividend in deal with Elliott
* Expects Q1 adj profit of at least 83 cents vs est of 86 cents
CANELLI, Italy Dec 15 Russian Standard Group plans to raise its stake in Polish vodka maker Central European Distribution Corp (CEDC) to about 30 percent to take a management control over the rival, the founder of the Russian premium vodka producer said on Thursday.
Russian Standard Group, owned by billionaire Roustam Tariko, bought a 9.9 percent stake in CEDC in November and has offered to buy another 19.9 percent stake.
"We are interested in taking a management control in CEDC, that means a stake of about 30 percent," Tariko told Reuters in an interview in northern Italy as his group announced the acquisition of a 70 percent stake in Italian wine-maker Gancia.
He said that negotiations about a planned acquisition in CEDC were at an advanced stage and conditions for the acquisitions were expected to be finalised by the end of this year.
* Expects Q1 adj profit of at least 83 cents vs est of 86 cents
* GRANDE WEST ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)