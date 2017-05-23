Russia's MTS says core profit rises in Q1 on lower sales

MOSCOW May 23 Russia's biggest mobile operator
MTS said on Tuesday its core profit was about 2 percent
higher in the first quarter than a year ago although sales
declined.
* Operating income before depreciation and amortisation
(OIBDA) totalled 41.8 billion roubles ($743 million), an
increase of 1.8 percent year on year;
* The growth was driven by strong mobile revenues,
optimisation of costs related to roaming and a positive
contribution from Ukraine;
* OIBDA margin climbed to 40.0 percent from 38.8 percent in
the first quarter of 2016;
* Revenues fell 1.1 percent year on year to 104.7 billion
roubles, impacted by the effect of a leap year in 2016 and as a
stronger rouble limited the contribution from foreign
subsidiaries where local currencies remained weak;
* Net income was down 14 percent to 12.5 billion roubles
from 14.5 billion roubles in Q1 2016 due to a smaller foreign
exchange gain and higher depreciation and amortisation costs
related to network expansion;
* Free cash flow was 11.4 percent higher at 22.9 billion
roubles;
* MTS confirmed its full-year 2017 outlook for revenue and
adjusted OIBDA growth rate at +2 pct/-2 pct;
* "We may be trending at the upper range of this guidance,
but the macroeconomic situation, including currencies throughout
our markets, remains volatile," MTS Chief Executive Officer
Andrei Dubovskov said.
* "The competitive outlook despite steps we took during the
period to shut down stores and eliminate unlimited tariff plans
remains uncertain. Overall, however, we see a number of positive
underlying trends in our market," he added.
* Rosneft's lawsuit against MTS' parent company
Sistema has no impact on MTS' operational
activity, strategy or dividend payments, Dubovskov and MTS Chief
Financial Officer Alexei Kornya told reporters.
* State-controlled oil firm Rosneft filed a lawsuit this
month seeking more than 100 billion roubles from Sistema over
assets Rosneft says had been removed from oil company Bashneft
in which Rosneft bought a controlling stake last year.
($1 = 56.2750 roubles)
(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Maria
Kiselyova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)