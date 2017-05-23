Russia's Pharmacy Chain sees online sales accounting for 10 percent of total by mid-2018

May 23 Russian health and beauty products
retailer Pharmacy Chain 36.6 expects online sales to
account for 10 percent of total revenue by mid-2018 from just 1
percent now, its corporate finance director said.
* To achieve its online sales target the company has teamed
up with online retailer Ozon.ru in March, but said growth will
also come from sales through its own websites, 36.6 and
Gorzdrav.
* Walgreens Boots Alliance, which grabbed a 15
percent stake in the pharmacy retailer last year in exchange for
its local wholesale business, is supporting the development of
its online project.
* First-quarter revenue at the second-largest pharmacy chain
in Russia rose 10 percent, its finance chief, Yury Gusarov, told
Reuters in an emailed interview. This is on top of the 44
percent growth it reported for 2016.
* Revenues were boosted by its merger with rival pharmacy
retailer A5 in 2016. After the deal, the group had a 4.4 percent
share of the market in Russia at the end of 2016, analysts at
RNC Pharma said.
* Pharmacy Chain 36.6 is also looking to increase the share
of its own products to 30 percent by the end of the year to ramp
up profitability.
* The company, which operates chiefly in and around Moscow
and Saint Petersburg, does not exclude expansion into other
regions in coming months.
* Its net debt jumped 53 percent to 19.71 billion roubles
($348.35 million) in 2016. Its auditor Deloitte warned that
short-term liabilities jumped and the company had violated
covenants under credit agreement in its annual report. Deloitte
added that "material uncertainty may cast doubt upon Pharmacy
Chain 36.6's ability to continue its operations in foreseeable
future".
* Shares of the company have lost more than a third of their
value so far this year and are hovering near all-time lows.
($1 = 56.5803 roubles)
