Russia's Russneft says Gutseriyev becomes chairman

MOSCOW Feb 23 Russian oil producer Russneft announced Mikhail Gutseriyev had taken over as chairman of the board on Monday just days after announcing he had stepped down as president.

Gutseriyev founded the firm in the early 2000s.

A top-10 Russian oil producer, Russneft extracted 8.5 million tonnes of oil, or 170,000 barrels per day, last year.

The company has been undergoing restructuring, during which Gutseriyev became the sole shareholder at the holding level.

The company has been in talks over its debts, including to commodities trader Glencore.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)