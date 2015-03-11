REFILE-UPDATE 1-Russneft's owner says Glencore to take 49 pct stake

(Adds detail, quotes; refiled to correct syntax in final sentence)

MOSCOW, March 11 Commodities trader and mining group Glencore is to take a 49 percent stake in Russneft, the Russian oil producer's owner said on Wednesday in a television interview.

Mikhail Gutseriyev said the deal was awaiting approval from the Russian competition regulator but did not give any further details in the interview on the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Glencore has been Russneft's partner since the Russian firm was founded in the early 2000s and Russneft's debt to Glencore stands at up to $2 billion.

Under a corporate restructuring Gutseriyev has become the sole shareholder at the holding company level and last month he took over as chairman of the company's board while quitting the post of company president.

"All the subsidiaries will be folded into the main (holding) company. The deal is being signed, we have been finishing the shareholders agreement. Glencore will own 49 percent in Russneft," Gutseriyev said on Wednesday.

Gutseriyev has had a turbulent few years, including fleeing to London in 2007 after being accused of tax fraud and seeing his son die in mysterious circumstances. He also agreed to sell Russneft to aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska, but the deal never materialised.

Now ranked 33rd in Forbes magazine's latest list of the richest Russians he returned to the country in 2010 after the tax fraud case was dropped.

Gutseriyev also said on Wednesday that Russneft may delay some of its high-cost projects, including unconventional oil output, if low oil prices persist.

"We completely halted our investments excluding those for supporting current output," he said.

Gutseriyev said Russneft would produce 18 million tonnes of oil per year (360,000 barrels per day) once its assets were consolidated. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning, Greg Mahlich)