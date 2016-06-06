Russian oil firm Russneft plans Moscow share sale

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
MOSCOW, June 6 Russian mid-sized oil producer Russneft, majority owned by businessman Mikhail Gutseriyev, plans to sell new shares on the Moscow stock exchange in the fourth quarter, a company spokesman said on Monday.
Russneft, which produced 7.4 million tonnes (150,000 barrels per day) of oil last year, plans to sell a stake of 25 to 49 percent, comprising new shares, in an initial public offering (IPO), depending on demand, the spokesman said.
RBC newspaper on Monday quoted Russneft co-owner Mikhail Shishkhanov as saying Gutseriyev's family and trader Glencore will remain its major shareholders after the IPO.
It also quoted a banking source as saying the company wanted to raise $2 billion through the share sale.
Russneft, in which Gutseriyev's family currently controls 54 percent of shares and Glencore owns 46 percent, declined to comment on the valuation.
According to Moody's Investors Service, Russneft's total debt stood at around $2.5 billion as of 31 December 2015, including a $2 billion loan from VTB. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Louise Heavens)
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: