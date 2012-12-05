版本:
Rwanda finance minister says aid cuts may dent economic growth

KIGALI Dec 5 Rwanda may have to cut its 2013 economic growth forecast if $240 million in international aid remains delayed or suspended, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

"If all the $240 million was withheld ... we might revise that projection down from 7.6 percent to 6 percent growth," Finance Minister John Rwangombwa told a conference in Kigali.

Major donors have withheld aid to the east African country over allegations it is supporting rebels in neighbouring eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

