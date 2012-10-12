Swiss Re reinsures Rwanda crop insurance programme

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 12 A Swiss Re-backed
micro-insurance project that provides weather insurance for
crops in Kenya has been expanded to Rwanda, the companies
involved said on Friday.
The project will offer low-cost insurance to 20,000 farmers
in the southern and western provinces of Rwanda to protect them
from financial losses against repeated bad weather destroying
their crops.
Rwanda endures a tropical temperate climate with irregular
rainfall and an economy based mainly on agriculture.
Micro-insurance insures low-income people against specific
perils in exchange for premiums proportionate to the likelihood
and cost of the risk involved.
The program, known as 'Kilimo Salama', which means 'safe
farming', was launched in Kenya in 2010 by the Syngenta
Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture, the ministry of
Agriculture and Animal Resources, One Acre Fund, SORAS Insurance
in Rwanda, and Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.
Over 10,000 farmers in Kenya have received payouts from the
programme, a statement said.
Rwandan farmers will pay an insurance premium as part of
their loan repayments for fertilizer. Claims will be paid out
based on data from eight weather stations, which have been
installed in the Southern and Western provides.
The weather stations will record weather changes and release
updates on rainfall record. When the data meets the criteria for
a claim, it will trigger a payout to One Acre Fund, which will
compensate individual farmers or forgive their loans.
(Reporting by Sarah Mortimer. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)