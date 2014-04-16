RWE sees net income stabilising at lower levels after 2014

ESSEN, Germany, April 16 Germany's RWE
said it expected its net income to stabilise beyond 2014, albeit
at lower levels compared with previous years, taking heart after
an industry-wide sector crisis triggered billions of euros in
writedowns last year.
"We do not expect the dramatic trends of recent years to
continue to quite the same extent," Chief Executive Peter Terium
said at the group's annual general meeting on Wednesday.
RWE, Germany's second-largest utility by market
value after E.ON, in March posted its first net loss
in more than six decades, after being forced to take impairment
charges on its fleet of coal and gas plants, many of which have
been made redundant by surplus renewable energy in its home
market.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)