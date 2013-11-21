UPDATE 2-Russian tycoon Fridman enters race for RWE's DEA unit -sources

* Fridman leading consortium in bidding for DEA - sources
* Fridman acting through his vehicle L1 Energy - sources
* L1 plans up to $20 bln of investments over next 3-5 yrs
* RWE expects bids for DEA unit by Christmas - sources
* RWE shares rise 3 pct in flat market
By Arno Schuetze and Dinesh Nair
FRANKFURT/DUBAI, Nov 21 Russian billionaire
Mikhail Fridman has teamed up with other investors to bid for
German utility RWE's oil and gas unit DEA,
three people familiar with the deal said.
"A Fridman-led consortium is preparing to hand in a bid for
DEA by the Christmas deadline", one of the people said.
Fridman is acting through his investment vehicle L1 Energy,
another of the sources said.
RWE, suffering from loss-making power plants, a boom in
renewable power and 30.8 billion euros ($41.5 billion) in net
debt, said in March it planned to sell DEA to save billions of
euros it would otherwise have to invest in exploration and
production.
Fridman, flush with cash after the sale of Anglo-Russian oil
venture TNK-BP to state-controlled Rosneft, has set up
a new investment vehicle that plans to pump as much as $20
billion into energy investments over the next three to five
years.
The energy fund, called L1 Energy and run by Fridman's
partner German Khan, is still in its early stages and has yet to
make any investments.
DEA could make a good strategic fit for L1 Energy as it
would enable large-scale diversification away from Russia.
Fridman has a track record of buying assets cheaply and seeking
to add value.
U.S. private equity firm KKR has teamed up with the
international arm of Kuwait Petroleum Corp to jointly bid for
DEA, which could reap a valuation of up to 5 billion euros,
sources familiar with the matter said earlier this month.
BASF's Wintershall has said in the past that it
is interested in the asset. It will not tie up with its Russian
partner Gazprom in the bidding, two people familiar
with the company's plans said.
Separately, investors such as Blackstone and
utilities like Britain's Centrica are seen as potential
bidders.
By contrast, Qatar Petroleum International's (QPI) interest
in DEA has cooled as Qatar had backed overthrown Egyptian
President Mursi. Many of DEA's assets are in Egypt.
RWE declined to comment, as did Stan Polovets, lead director
of L1 Energy and CEO of AAR.
AAR is the investment vehicle through which a quartet of
Soviet-born tycoons used to own half of TNK-BP, the oil company
that was sold this year to Russian state oil major Rosneft
for $55 billion.
With operations in 14 countries including Germany, Britain
and Norway as well as Egypt, DEA employs nearly 1,400 staff and
accounted for about 11 percent of RWE's operating profit in
2012.
It has stakes in about 190 oil and gas licenses or
concessions in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, some of
which are non-producing and in need of large investments.