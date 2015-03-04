Britain may take further action on RWE-Fridman deal unless assets divested -Cameron spokesman

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, March 4 Britain may take further action over the sale of German utility RWE's oil and gas production unit to Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman unless assets are divested, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on Wednesday.
The 5.1 billion euro ($5.7 billion) deal was finalised on Monday despite British opposition over the impact that any potential future tightening of sanctions against Russia might have on the North Sea assets. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.