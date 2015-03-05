Britain ready to force sale of oligarch Fridman's N.Sea assets -PM spokesman

LONDON, March 5 Britain is ready to force the
sale of Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman's recently acquired
North Sea energy assets unless it receives unspecified
assurances within the next week, Prime Minister David Cameron's
spokesman said on Thursday.
"If assurances are not supplied, we've set out our position
and our intention to act, and the prime minister entirely agrees
with that," Cameron's spokesman told reporters.
Britain on Wednesday wrote to Fridman's investment vehicle
saying he had seven days to explain why he should be allowed to
retain ownership of North Sea assets just acquired from German
utility RWE.
