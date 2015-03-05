UPDATE 1-Britain ready to force sale of oligarch Fridman's N.Sea assets -PM spokesman

(Adds details, background)
LONDON, March 5 Britain is ready to force the
sale of Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman's recently acquired
North Sea energy assets unless it receives unspecified
assurances within the next week, Prime Minister David Cameron's
spokesman said on Thursday.
Britain on Wednesday wrote to Fridman's investment vehicle
saying he had seven days to explain why he should be allowed to
retain ownership of North Sea assets just acquired from German
utility RWE.
"If assurances are not supplied, we've set out our position
and our intention to act, and the prime minister entirely agrees
with that," Cameron's spokesman told reporters.
RWE on Monday finalised the sale of its oil and gas
production unit DEA UK to Fridman's investment
vehicle LetterOne, ending months of uncertainty over whether the
5.1 billion euro ($5.7 billion) deal would go ahead.
Asked if Britain had taken legal advice on its position,
Cameron's spokesman said the government had "the full range of
necessary advice" and that the powers it was prepared to use
were longstanding ones designed to protect the viability of
North Sea oil and gas fields.
A government source told Reuters Britain's stance was
justified by the fact that the threat of further Western
sanctions continued to hang over Russia, and that firms and
people linked to the energy industry had previously been
targeted by international sanctions.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)