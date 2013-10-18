版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 18日 星期五 17:42 BJT

RWE asks for bids by end-December in DEA sale -sources

FRANKFURT Oct 18 German utility RWE is asking potential buyers of its oil and gas unit DEA to submit offers by late December in a deal that could fetch up to 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion), three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of German chemicals group BASF, has been the only group to publicly express interest in DEA so far.

Private equity investors such as KKR and Blackstone are also likely to hand in bids, while British energy supplier Centrica is expected to show interest as well, the sources said.

RWE, KKR, Blackstone and Centrica all declined to comment.
