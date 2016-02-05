RWE plans to set up 130 million euro venture capital fund

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
FRANKFURT Feb 5 RWE plans to set up a new venture capital fund of as much as 130 million euros ($146 million), Germany's second-largest utility said on Friday, adding cooperation with start-ups was a key pillar to its future strategy.
"There are many clever start-ups prepared to crunch the numbers for anything you may need, but we have the customers - all 23 million of them - and we know what they want," CEO Peter Terium said following a visit to Silicon Valley.
Terium said in a statement that RWE also planned to invest $15 million in a "reputable venture capital fund" in the United States with a focus on green technologies, without elaborating further.
RWE, which spends a low triple-digit million euro amount on innovation, research and development every year, has already invested in start-ups through its 115 million euro Innogy Renewables Technology Fund I.
The utility, which is currently in the process of splitting off its healthy assets to escape a structural crisis in the power sector, said it would introduce the products of U.S. start-up Bidgely to Germany, including an app which lets you keep control over which household appliances use most energy.
($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.