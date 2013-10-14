版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 14日 星期一 14:38 BJT

RWE drills dry well in Norwegian Sea

OSLO Oct 14 German energy firm RWE drilled a dry well 60 kilometres east of Statoil's Aasta Hansteen field in the Norwegian Sea, the oil directorate said on Monday.

RWE holds 40 percent of the licence, Marathon Oil has 30 percent and Lundin Petroleum 30 percent.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐