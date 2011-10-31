UPDATE 2-UK regulator fines RWE's npower 2 mln pounds

* Ofgem says fine for mishandling customer complaints
* Ofgem had fined British Gas over a similar breach in July
* Says currently investigating EDF over complaint handling
* Ofgem says npower has now addressed, remedied breaches
* RWE shares down 1.65 percent
LONDON, Oct 31 British energy regulator Ofgem
has fined npower, one of Britain's 'big six' power companies, 2
million pounds ($3.2 million) for improperly handling customer
complaints.
Ofgem said npower -- owned by German utility RWE
-- was in breach of regulations which set standards for the way
energy companies handle customer complaints.
Complaint handling regulations, which took effect from
October 2008, set out the service that domestic and
micro-business energy customers should expect from energy
companies if they raise a complaint.
Npower is the second of the so-called big six power
providers to be fined after Centrica's British Gas --
Britain's biggest household energy supplier -- was docked over
similar breaches. A third, EDF Energy , is being
investigated.
The three remaining big power providers are SSE ,
Spanish group Iberdrola's Scottish Power and E.ON UK
(EONGn.DE), which recently sold its British power networks to
U.S. power firm PPL .
"Consumers have a right to expect that energy companies will
comply with the standards," Ofgem's senior partner for
sustainable development Sarah Harrison said. "Npower failed to
do so and although it took remedial action, it has incurred a
penalty for failing consumers."
Ofgem said an investigation found npower did not provide
customers with unresolved complaints key details about services
offered by the energy ombudsman and that it did not have
adequate policies in place to deal with complaints.
The regulator, however, said npower had now addressed and
remedied all breaches of the regulations.
Adam Scorer, Director of External Affairs at Consumer Focus,
Britain's statutory consumer lobby group, said: "Customers need
to be confident that suppliers will deal with their complaint
quickly and fairly and that there will be consequences when they
do not play fair."
Monday's news follows widespread concerns over rising gas
and electricity prices. Economists have said a 20 percent rise
in energy bills could push consumer inflation to a three-year
high.
Earlier this month, energy secretary Chris Huhne said
British households struggling to pay rising fuel bills should
change supplier, check their tariffs, or insulate their homes to
try to save money, after ministers met the 'Big Six' energy
companies for talks.
($1 = 0.619 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Rhys Jones and Helen
Massy-Beresford)