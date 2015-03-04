Fridman's fund says still keen to find solution on UK North Sea assets

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, March 4 Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne investment fund said on Wednesday it was still keen to work with the British government to find a solution that would allow it to buy assets in the North Sea.
"We are keen to work with the government and will leave no stone unturned to find a solution in the interest of everyone concerned," the fund said.
A British government source said earlier on Wednesday Britain will not back down over its opposition to Fridman's purchase of North Sea gas licences having cemented its objections at a meeting attended by Prime Minister David Cameron. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by David Evans)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.