UPDATE 2-Ryanair makes fresh bid for rival Aer Lingus

* Budget aviation giant makes third attempt for control
* Offers 38 pct premium to Aer Lingus share price
* Says seeking at least 50 percent of airline
* Competition authorities pose largest threat to deal
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, June 19 Ryanair launched a third
bid to take over Irish rival Aer Lingus on Tuesday,
offering shareholders a 38 percent premium to the market in a
deal that would require regulators to drop opposition to a
merger.
Europe's largest budget carrier, which already owns just
under 30 percent of Aer Lingus, said in a statement after
markets closed that it would offer 1.30 euros per share in a bid
to secure at least 50 percent.
The bid, which values Aer Lingus at 694 million euros ($880
million), would be subject to the approval of the European
Commission, which in 2007 blocked an earlier bid by Ryanair for
Aer Lingus on competition grounds.
The surprise bid came after repeated offers by Ryanair to
sell its stake in Aer Lingus and days after Britain's
competition watchdog launched a probe into the control it
already wields at its Irish rival.
"This offer represents a significant opportunity to combine
Aer Lingus with Ryanair, to form one strong Irish airline group
capable of competing with Europe's other major airline groups,"
Ryanair's chief executive, Michael O'Leary, said in a statement.
Aer Lingus, which operates out of Europe's largest airports,
would complement Ryanair's fleet, which focuses on cheaper
regional bases, he said.
The Irish government, which is selling its own 25 percent
stake in Aer Lingus as part of its EU/IMF bailout program,
declined immediate comment, but has said in the past that it
opposes an increase in Ryanair's control.
O'Leary has long pursued the takeover of Aer Lingus,
Ireland's 75-year-old former flag carrier, to cap the rise of
Ryanair, which started with one 15-seater plane in 1985.
In almost two decades in charge, O'Leary's low-cost model
has come to dominate European aviation. Ryanair carried 77
million passengers last year compared with 9.5 million
passengers at Aer Lingus.
COMPETITION CONCERNS
But to complete the deal, Ryanair would have to convince
authorities that a combined airline controlling 80 percent of
traffic between the United Kingdom and Ireland would not stifle
competition.
Britain's Office of Fair Trading last week ruled that
Ryanair's ownership of a minority stake threatened competition.
"It is very hard to see how it would be accepted by European
competition authorities," said Brian Devine, an analyst with NCB
Stockbrokers.
Ryanair said it believed it could overcome concerns about
competition in the Irish market that derailed earlier bids,
citing consolidation within the industry and increased capacity
at Dublin airport.
"Ryanair believes that any competition concerns ... can be
addressed by Ryanair making appropriate remedies prior to the
completion of this offer and by significant synergies and cost
efficiencies resulting from this combination," it said in a
statement.
It said the fact that an employee share trust, which had
opposed a merger, has been disbanded also increased the chances
of securing 50 percent approval.
Irish transport minister Leo Varadkar said he would make a
statement on the offer after consulting with his cabinet
colleagues.
Aer Lingus' shareholders include Etihad Airways, which
bought a 3 percent stake in Irish airline in May.