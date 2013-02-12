版本:
Ryanair says EU rejects Aer Lingus merger

DUBLIN Feb 12 The European Commission has told Ryanair it will reject the low-cost carrier's attempt to take over smaller Irish rival Aer Lingus, Ryanair said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ryanair described the decision as "political" and said it would launch an appeal in European courts.
