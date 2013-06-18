版本:
Ryanair shareholders approve Boeing deal

DUBLIN, June 18 Ryanair shareholders approved the Irish budget airline's purchase of 175 aircraft from Boeing on Tuesday, making the deal agreed in March binding.

Boeing's largest European order, worth $16 billion at list prices, boosts the U.S. planemaker's fortunes and strengthens Ryanair's domination of Europe's low-cost market.
