Ryanair to announce 200-plane Boeing deal within days -report

DUBLIN, March 12 Ryanair is to announce
a deal to buy 200 aircraft from Boeing on Sunday, the
Irish Independent newspaper reported on Tuesday without citing
sources.
Ryanair has said it is in talks with Boeing about a large
deal it would likely be signed later in the year. Industry
sources told Reuters in late January that a deal was weeks away.
A Ryanair spokesman on Tuesday said the company does not
comment on "rumour or speculation."
The Irish Independent said the deal would be worth $18
billion at list prices. Boeing typically provides a significant
discount to list price on large orders.