Ryanair to announce 200-plane Boeing deal within days -report

DUBLIN, March 12 Ryanair is to announce a deal to buy 200 aircraft from Boeing on Sunday, the Irish Independent newspaper reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

Ryanair has said it is in talks with Boeing about a large deal it would likely be signed later in the year. Industry sources told Reuters in late January that a deal was weeks away.

A Ryanair spokesman on Tuesday said the company does not comment on "rumour or speculation."

The Irish Independent said the deal would be worth $18 billion at list prices. Boeing typically provides a significant discount to list price on large orders.
