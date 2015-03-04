BRIEF-Ryanair adds 3 more 737s to Boeing order

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 4 Ryanair Holdings Plc :
* Ryanair purchases 3 additional boeing 737-800
* Valued at $280 million at current list prices, bringing its total order to 183 737 ngs, in addition to orders for 200 "gamechanger" Boeing Max 200 aircraft
* Purchase will allow Ryanair to grow its traffic to 160m customers p.a. by 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.