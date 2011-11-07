Ryanair ups FY profit forecast by 10 pct

DUBLIN Nov 4 Ryanair :

* increases fy11 net profit guidance to 440 mln eur, up 10 pct

* says H2 traffic will fall by 4 pct

* confirms will ground 80 aircraft in winter due to higher oil price

* expects H2 yields to rise by up to 14 pct vs 12 pct pvs forecast

* Q2 profit before tax 404 mln eur vs. consensus forecast of 393 mln

* reports Q2 EPS at 27.3 euro cent

* says H1 revenue 2.7 bln eur, up 24 pct

* H1 traffic up 12 pct, ave fares up 13 pct

* H1 unit costs up 13 pct in h1, fuel costs up 37 pct y/y

* 90 pct hedged for FY12 at $820 per tonne of fuel, FY 2013 90 pct at $990

* hedged at $1.43 to euro for next 18 months

* CFO says well booked for Q3, in line with expectations

* CFO says sees Aer Lingus sale off agenda 'for some time' as BA likely not interested

* CFO says Boeing still 'logical choice' for new plane order (Reporting by Conor Humphries)