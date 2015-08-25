Ryanair chooses Ireland's CarTrawler as Hertz replacement

LONDON Aug 25 Ryanair launched a new
car hire partnership with Irish online aggregator CarTrawler on
Tuesday to replace a long-running deal with Hertz that
ended last month.
Ryanair is launching legal proceedings against Hertz after
the U.S. firm ended the partnership following a dispute over
Ryanair's indirect ticket sales.
Ryanair's chief executive told Reuters this month that it
aims to compete with online travel companies using a new website
that will offer its 100 million annual passengers flight price
comparisons, cheap hotel rooms and location-sensitive restaurant
discounts.
(Reporting Sarah Young, writing by Padraic Halpin; editing by
Jason Neely)