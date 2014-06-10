版本:
Ryanair says debut bond issue to slash financing costs

DUBLIN, June 10 Ryanair :

* CFO says unlikely to hold more than one bond issuance per year, timing of next issue not set

* says expects to finance more than 50 percent of current Boeing plane order through bond issuances, subject to market conditions

* Says sees low cost of funding on bond market as 'significant competitive advantage'

(Reporting by Conor Humphries)
