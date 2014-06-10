Ryanair says debut bond issue to slash financing costs

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
DUBLIN, June 10 Ryanair :
* CFO says unlikely to hold more than one bond issuance per year, timing of next issue not set
* says expects to finance more than 50 percent of current Boeing plane order through bond issuances, subject to market conditions
* Says sees low cost of funding on bond market as 'significant competitive advantage'
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.