Ryanair finance chief Millar to step down after 23 years

DUBLIN, June 30 Ryanair's finance chief
Howard Millar is to step down after 23 years, becoming the
second deputy chief executive at the low-cost carrier to resign
in the past 12 months.
Millar, 53, who helped grow the airline from 650,000
passengers in 1991 to 81 million last year, will leave in
December and take up a role as a non-executive director on
Ryanair's board, the airline said in a statement.
Millar's deputy, Finance Director Neil Sorahan, is to take
over as CFO at the end of the year. Millar was leaving to pursue
other career opportunities, the statement said.
Fellow deputy chief executive Michael Cawley left the
company earlier this year after 17 years. Chief Executive
Michael O'Leary has said repeatedly in recent months that he
does not intend to leave any time soon.
"Millar was an extremely strong CFO, central to some key
events in Ryanair's growth - from the (1997) IPO to the aircraft
deals and most recently the bond placement," said Gerard Moore,
an analyst at Investec.
Hiring a replacement internally signals a focus on
continuity, he said.
Opportunistic purchases of Boeing planes, most
famously in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, have
helped contain Ryanair's cost base, one of the lowest in the
industry.
Earlier this month Millar oversaw the company's debut bond
auction, which he said significantly reduced the company's
financing costs.
Ryanair last year completed the order of 175 Boeing jets,
which it hopes will enable it to boost passenger numbers to 110
million by 2019. It cut charges for extra bags and for
reprinting boarding passes as part of a major customer service
overhaul.
