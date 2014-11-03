UPDATE 3-Ryanair lifts profit forecast as better service pays off

* Ryanair increases year profit forecast to 770 mln euros
* Says bookings indicate 2 mln extra passengers in winter
* Airline to cut prices up to 10 pct in new year
* Shares up 9 percent
(Adds O'Leary quotes on impact of customer service overhaul)
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Nov 3 Ryanair raised its annual
profit forecast almost 20 percent on Monday thanks to a surge in
winter bookings as the budget airline pioneer said improvements
to its much criticised customer service were paying off.
The Irish airline built its business on the back of low
fares combined with austere service but shifted strategy when it
became apparent that its growth had stalled as customers were
tiring of its charmless approach.
Since a pledge last year by outspoken Chief Executive
Michael O'Leary to stop "unnecessarily pissing people off,"
Ryanair has slashed penalty charges, overhauled its web site,
tripled its marketing budget and launched business class fares.
That has helped the airline to boost ticket fares by 5
percent in the six months to September and is set to help it
sell 2 million more seats than originally planned in the six
months to March, O'Leary said.
"As the word gets out that Ryanair is changing, that it's
not cheap and nasty ... that gives us a lot of positive
momentum," O'Leary told a conference call with investors.
"If I had known being nice to customers would work so well I
would have started many years ago," joked O'Leary, who is
rationing his media appearances after being closely identified
with the airline's spartan style.
The improved focus on service by Ryanair and budget rival
easyJet has increased the pressure on higher cost
European airlines Lufthansa and Air France-KLM
.
PROFIT SURGE
Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers,
forecast its profit after tax would be between 750 million euros
and 770 million euros in the year to March 2015.
That was up from a previous forecast of 620 million to 650
million euros and well ahead of an average forecast of 694
million euros ($867 million) in a company poll of analysts.
By contrast, Lufthansa and Air France-KLM have both lowered
their profit forecasts in recent days, hit by the combined
effects of increased competition and the cost of industrial
action.
"The market was looking for a revision, but this is pushing
it to the upper end of expectations," said Mark Simpson, an
analyst with Irish brokerage Goodbody.
"They are using the strength of the first half to really
grab market share in the second half."
Ryanair shares climbed 9 percent to 8.28 euros, up 36
percent in the past 12 months. Rival easyJet was up 2.3
percent by 1155 GMT.
LOWER PRICES
In addition to improved service, Ryanair plans to use its
sheer scale to gain market share during the traditionally weak
winter season.
The airline bumped up its forecast for winter passenger
growth by 2.2 million, to increase its full-year passenger
numbers to 89 million, up 8.5 percent on last year.
It will cut fares by up to 5 percent in the last three
months of the year and by up to 10 percent in the three months
to March to build momentum on new routes.
A new business class fare unveiled over the summer, which
gives passengers a number of perks for an extra 50 euros, should
help boost winter demand and make the business less dependent on
summer holidaymakers, O'Leary said.
Fleet expansion is focused on high frequency flights to
primary airports used by business travellers rather than the
cheaper regional airports that dominated Ryanair's network in
the past.
Profit after tax for the six months to September, the first
half of Ryanair's financial year, was up 32 percent to 795
million euros, just below an average forecast of 799 million
euros in a company poll.
A significant factor in the improvement was a change of
policy to sell more tickets earlier, a policy which has reduced
the number of empty seats on planes and increased last minute
fares, O'Leary said.
The airline said it had attempted to lock in recent falls in
the price of oil, hedging 90 percent of its fuel needs for the
year to March 2016 at around $93 per barrel and would try to
extend that further in the coming months.
(1 US dollar = 0.8007 euro)
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in London; Editing by
Keith Weir)