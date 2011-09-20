Ryanair wants big fuel savings to buy Boeing MAX

Sept 20 Irish budget carrier Ryanair
would only be interested in buying Boeing's 737 MAX jetliner if
the upgraded narrowbody jet provided "material" fuel savings,
Finance Director Howard Millar said.
Boeing has announced plans to upgrade its best-selling
passenger jet to match a project by rival Airbus to put
new engines on its competing A320.
"I don't know anything about it, neither the size nor the
weight. Boeing have said they will produce this information in
October or November," he said on the sidelines of an ISTAT air
finance conference.
Ryanair, Boeing's biggest customer outside the United
States, would have preferred Boeing to offer a completely new
aircraft rather than an upgrade to the existing model, he said.
Asked what gains in efficiency it would take for Ryanair to
buy the upgraded 737 MAX, he said, "It has to be material,
somewhere near 10 percent."
There is no timeline for future Ryanair aircraft purchases,
Millar added.
(Reporting By Tim Hepher; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)