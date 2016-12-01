UPDATE 1-Ryanair launches package holiday service

(Adds quotes, plans for city breaks)
By Conor Humphries
LONDON Dec 1 Ryanair launched a package
holiday service on Thursday to take on tour operators such as
TUI by offering flights with accommodation and
transfers bundled together for the first time.
Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, Ryanair will
start by offering summer packages to customers in the United
Kingdom and Germany, Europe's two largest package holiday
markets, Chief Marketing Office Kenny Jacobs said.
The airline will then start targeting other markets and
offer city breaks to cities such as Prague and Berlin.
Ryanair, which rose to prominence offering cheap, no-frills
flights, wants to become the "amazon.com of travel" by boosting
sales of third party services such as hotels and car hire via
its website, which it says gets 1.5 million visits a day.
The airline has been forced to cut its profit forecast for
the year to the end of March in October due to a weaker pound
but plans to boost its market share by selling more cheap
tickets and is expanding in Europe.
This month, Ryanair raised its passenger growth forecast
saying a price war was hurting rivals and reaffirmed that
profits would rise 7 percent this year, outperforming most of
its competitors.
Besides package holidays, the airline is also planning
eventually to offer concert and sports tickets as well as other
travel services in the coming years.
It has characterised the strategy in part as a defensive
move to avoid becoming a commodity sold by internet giants such
as Google and Amazon.
Kenny said he expected such firms to become direct
competitors in packaging travel services in the coming years.
"It is going to be an interesting space. Everyone is going
for the same ball in the middle and everyone wants to own more
of the trip," he said, citing a move in recent weeks for
accommodation provider AirBnB to offer city tour services.
Ryanair will try to undercut traditional package holiday
firms by forgoing commissions to drive volumes, Kenny said. He
said up to half of the smaller boutique package firms might go
out of business as larger companies muscle in.
Ryanair declined to say how much of the European package
holiday market Ryanair was targeting but said it would set out
targets in six months time.
"We are already bringing you to the destination ... if we
can offer you top class hotel inventory and we forgo our part of
the commission to drive bookings, we're confident we'll have the
best offer," Kenny said.
Ryanair Holidays will operate with support from Spain-based
tour operator Logitravel and accommodation provider World2Meet,
and will focus initially on sun holidays to Spain and Portugal.
(Editing by David Clarke)