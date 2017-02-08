版本:
Ryanair CEO says would be happy to buy Airbus at right price

BRUSSELS Feb 8 Ryanair would be happy to buy jets from Airbus, breaking with its all-Boeing fleet, but only if the price were right, chief executive Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday.

"We would be very happy to buy and fly Airbus. They're equally good aircraft. The main reason for our purchase decisions is which can we get cheaper," he said on the sidelines of an aviation conference in Brussels.

Ryanair is one of Boeing's bigger customers and O'Leary said the U.S. manufacturer was still better on pricing at the moment. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
