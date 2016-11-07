UPDATE 3-Ryanair lifts passenger growth forecast as price war hits rivals

* Hikes 2024 passenger target 10 pct to 200 mln
* Says to take advantage of low fares to expand
* Says still expects FY profit growth of 7 pct
* Announces share buyback of 550 mln euros
(Adds share price up 6 pct; non-fuel costs falling)
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Nov 7 Budget airline Ryanair raised its
long-term passenger growth forecast by 10 percent on Monday to
200 million travellers a year by 2024, saying it planned to take
advantage as intense fare competition forces higher-cost rivals
to retrench.
It also announced it would return an additional 550 million
euros to shareholders by February in a share buyback, a move
that helped lift its share price by 6 percent.
Ryanair cut its profit forecast last month by 5 percent for
the year to March due to sterling weakness and lower average
fares, but it still expects to outperform most rivals by
increasing profits by 7 percent in the year to the end of March.
With the lowest cost base in the industry and a strategy of
filling planes irrespective of air fares, it says it is uniquely
positioned to take advantage of current low fares to boost
market share.
"We have EU incumbents retrenching, restructuring...creating
more and more opportunities for Ryanair, particularly in primary
airports," Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in a video
presentation.
"The second half of the year will be difficult in a weaker
pricing environment, but we expect that with a huge cost
advantage over every other carrier in Europe, Ryanair is well
positioned to continue to grow strongly."
Ryanair said it plans to grow capacity by 13 percent this
winter compared to an industry average increase of around 9
percent - the highest level of capacity growth in the industry
in a decade.
Already Europe's largest carrier by passenger numbers,
Ryanair said it hopes to lift its share of the European
short-haul market from 15 percent to over 20 percent by 2024. It
will defer the retirement of around 40 planes to boost capacity
to 585 Boeing Co 737 airliners by 2024.
Ryanair shares have outperformed many of their peers in
recent months as the sector struggled to come to terms with
Britain's vote to leave the European Union and a flood of
capacity that has driven down prices.
Its share price of 13.42 euros at 0956 GMT was 2 percent
below its level before Britain's vote to leave the European
Union was announced, compared to a fall of around 20 percent in
the European airline sector as a whole.
Profit after tax for the six months to the end of September
was 1.17 billion euros ($1.30 billion), in line with analyst
forecasts.
British Airways owner IAG stuck to its main
long-term earnings and margin growth targets on Friday but
scaled back its plans to expand capacity.
Budget rival easyJet warned in October that annual
profit had fallen by more than a quarter and hinted that trading
would remain tough.
While a sharp fall in fuel prices in the past two years has
allowed airlines to cut prices, Ryanair managed to cut non-fuel
per-passenger costs by 5 percent compared to last year, in part
by cutting the number of empty seats on flights.
O'Leary said Ryanair was also benefiting from cheaper
financing and lower plane costs thanks to its size.
While Ryanair built its business by striking low-cost deals
with small airports far from city centres, by the end of this
year it will for the first time be flying mainly to primary
airports.
Last week it announced plans to fly from Lufthansa's
home hub of Frankfurt.
The Airports Council International Europe trade body on
Monday described Ryanair's move into Frankfurt as a "turning
point for European air travel" as low-cost carriers increasingly
compete with legacy rivals at the continent's largest airports.
($1 = 0.9034 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely and
Adrian Croft)