Ryanair charm offensive clears way for assault on Europe

* Belated customer service overhaul shows first fruits
* Airline reports fares up on best-ever summer
* After delay in adapting, Ryanair leverages scale
* Key target is 30,000 business passengers per day
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Nov 5 It took Ryanair boss Michael
O'Leary three years, two profit warnings and a grilling by
shareholders to admit it might be time to stop "unnecessarily
pissing off" customers.
But 12 months of love-bombing and studiously matching
rivals' perks has helped him deliver Ryanair's best summer ever,
launch a growing business class and set the airline on course to
control one in five seats on Europe's short-haul planes by 2019.
While Ryanair's service remains no-frills, the
simple steps of asking staff not to hound customers, slashing
punitive fines and ending the frantic scramble for unassigned
seats appear to have convinced flyers to reconsider the airline.
It is now seeking to build on that with an aggressive
marketing drive to convince 30,000 people a day to buy a new
business class fare, which would cut its dependence on summer
holidays and provide fatter margins to fund growth elsewhere.
"They're late to the game, but rolling this out with
ruthless efficiency," said Gerard Moore, a Dublin-based analyst
at Investec. "With the cost base and scale they have, the damage
from coming so late to this is likely to be minimal."
LATE TO PARTY
The architect of "ultra-low cost" air travel, a model that
made him one of Ireland's richest men, O'Leary has proved
reluctant to give up hard-won savings in a decade of compulsive
cost cutting.
"Ultra-low-cost was Michael's invention. His principle was
that people would crawl over broken glass to get a cheap fare,"
said one former Ryanair executive, who spoke about the company
on condition he not be identified. "But as time went on and
those prices became more normal ... people start to say, you
know what? Its not worth it."
In 2010 easyJet broke away from the budget pack by improving
its service offering and quickly started attracting leisure and
business passengers on the basis that its service wasn't as
awful as Ryanair. O'Leary responded by deriding its CEO.
The three year delay in copying the easyJet model was in
part due to Ryanair's bid for Ireland's former flag carrier Aer
Lingus, which O'Leary has since said he wanted to use
as a premium product to compete with easyJet.
Six months after the bid was blocked, and after two profit
warnings a shower of abuse from investors at the company's 2013
annual general meeting, O'Leary dramatically announced the
change of strategy.
"We should have moved quicker on addressing unnecessarily
pee-ing people off," O'Leary told journalists this week, toning
down the expletive he used when he first made the
characteristically direct observation about his airline's
obnoxious service a year ago.
Ryanair, he said, is "not there yet" and has another year or
two of customer service improvements to go.
BUMPER SUMMER
Aer Lingus' chief executive this week said he was
"flattered" that Ryanair was copying its strategy and said he
was confident the first-mover advantage would make it hard for
Ryanair to make up lost ground.
But bumper summer profits indicate the improvements may not
need to be dramatic to win people back.
At check-in at Dublin airport, 3 miles from Ryanair's
headquarters, of a couple of dozen passengers questioned, almost
all said price, route and times were the most important, but
several admitted they were making less effort to avoid Ryanair.
"I'd still prefer to fly Aer Lingus, but I'd be less
negative than I would have been (about Ryanair)," said Paul
Travers, a 55-year-old English teacher carrying his 2-year-old
son to a Ryanair flight to Berlin, which he chose because the
times were convenient.
Annoyances like having to print out boarding passes and
out-of-town airports and the airline's "shrill" colours, were
annoying, "but bearable," he said.
The sense that staff were no longer trying to catch you out
was enough to convince Brenda Hudson, 68, to return to Ryanair
after switching to higher-fare Aer Arann after a Ryanair staff
member prevented her from boarding with a "tiny" handbag.
"It's more relaxing because you're not worrying, are they
going to pick you up on something," she said.
PROFIT SURGE
A dramatic 32 percent upswing in profits in the six months
to September as higher cost rivals Air France and
Lufthansa cut profit forecasts, indicated the small changes were
having an outsized impact.
In an unusual achievement in the ultra-competitive European
short-haul market, Ryanair managed to increase passenger numbers
while raising fares.
It also added adding 2 million passengers to the winter
schedule, prompting it to upgrade its growth forecast to 114
million passengers by 2019 from 82 million last year.
That puts it on track to hit its target of 20 percent of
European short-haul seats by the end of the decade, before it
receives the second half of 380 Boeings it has ordered in the
past 18 months.
COST OF NICE
Ryanair insists that the costs for the changes have been
manageable, with unit costs, excluding the volatile fuel price,
up 3 percent in the first half. Full-year marketing costs
tripled to 35 million.
The chief executive of Hungary's Wizz air, which claims to
have the second lowest cost base in Europe behind Ryanair, this
week warned that Ryanair's shift from ultra low cost could leave
the field open for it to dominate the ultra-low-cost space.
But analysts said that instead of focusing on cost
inflation, it is looking to boost margins by attracting business
passengers, which may give it scope to lower prices elsewhere.
Building on the improved service, Ryanair this summer
introduced a new "business plus" fare, which offers free flight
changes, fast-track airport security and a free check-in bag,
all for an additional charge of around 50 euros each way.
As well as boosting margins, business passengers would ease
the cyclicality of depending on holiday makers, with bumper
profits in summer and losses in the winter forcing Ryanair to
ground dozens of planes.
Ryanair estimates around a quarter of its 80 million
passengers already travel for business, and it wants to get 12.5
percent using the new fares, around 30,000 tickets per day.
O'Leary said forecast penetration would reach "the
mid-single digits", around a third of that target, this winter.
While rolling out one of its biggest ever marketing blitzes,
it is aggressively increasing the number of high-frequency
short-haul routes to major European business centres, like
three-times daily flights to London from Glasgow and Edinburgh.
All the talk of a nicer Ryanair is essentially a "flag
waving exercise" to draw attention to Ryanair's core strengths
of Europe's lowest cost base and its largest route network, said
Mark Simpson, analyst at Goodbody Stockbrokers.
"It is the network that will attract and retain the business
customers. But first you have to get them to look at your
product and they are doing a pretty good job so far," he said.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Young, Victoria Bryan and Ahmed
Aboulenein; Editing by Peter Graff)