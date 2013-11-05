Ryanair investors berate O'Leary but fear his leaving

* Profit warnings, policy u-turn spark questions about
management
* Shareholders complain, but don't see alternative to
O'Leary
* Management reshuffle planned as likely successor retires
* Stellar record keeps O'Leary in favour
By Conor Humphries and Sinead Cruise
DUBLIN/LONDON, Nov 5 When one Ryanair
shareholder made a stinging attack on Chief Executive Michael
O'Leary at the airline's annual meeting for scaring off
customers with his "bullying" and "macho" style, there was one
thing he didn't mention.
That O'Leary's leaving was one of his biggest fears.
As Ryanair scrambles to reinvent itself and woo customers
from higher-cost rivals to fill hundreds of new planes, there
are growing concerns about the cost of what O'Leary recently
described as his "personal character deformities".
But with his heir apparent about to leave - and as a series
of profit warnings eat away at O'Leary's air of invincibility -
a bigger worry is that Europe's largest airline has left itself
over-dependent on a single personality.
"On the main issues he has been hugely successful ... but
there is some really bad stuff," said Alan Marlborough, a
private shareholder with a sizeable portion of his savings in
Ryanair, a month after his AGM outburst. "Is the company
over-dependent on him? I think it is."
Asked, however, if O'Leary's departure was one of the
biggest concerns for Ryanair, he told Reuters: "I totally
agree."
O'Leary, an outspoken and hard-charging 52-year-old who used
to run newsagent shops, has been in charge of Ryanair since 1994
and is described by executives who have worked with him as a
workaholic with a forensic knowledge of every aspect of the
company.
A near-religious devotion to cost-cutting has allowed him
to transform a small loss-making regional airline into the
biggest carrier by passenger numbers in Europe, and in turn
transform the industry. But now budget airlines' customer care
is under scrutiny, particularly at Ryanair.
Critics say O'Leary's brusque personality and
expletive-filled rants have helped to alienate swathes of
potential customers, while his domination of decision-making has
meant a number of strategic mistakes.
The stress of no-frills flying and rigid enforcement of
fines for baggage size has left some passengers sobbing at the
airport gate, and the Irish firm was voted the worst of the 100
biggest brands serving the British market by readers of consumer
magazine Which?
Other shareholders chimed in at the AGM with anecdotes about
family members refusing to fly Ryanair and verbal attacks they
had suffered at dinner parties. O'Leary nodded sheepishly as he
faced up to the concerns about the "abrupt" culture.
COMMITTEE OF ONE
"It's a committee of one in most instances," said one of
Ryanair's 10 largest shareholders, who blames O'Leary for costly
decisions like "screwing up" fuel hedging in 2009 and a
"disastrous" push into in-flight entertainment.
But the shareholder, who requested anonymity, is resigned to
taking the bad with the good and cannot see many worthy
alternative leaders to take the place of the man who has
overseen a tenfold rise in the share price in 15 years.
"Replacing O'Leary is like replacing Alex Ferguson," he
said, a comparison with the manager of Manchester United soccer
team, who retired this year after nearly 27 trophy-filled years.
"It will be extremely tough for anyone to replicate what he has
achieved."
O'Leary has said repeatedly he would leave when Ryanair ends
its fast growth stage and enters comfortable middle age, but he
said in an interview last week that would not be soon, with the
deliveries of 175 new planes starting next year.
The replacement of retiring deputy chief executive Michael
Cawley with two senior executives in March will give signs of
O'Leary's thinking on strategy and succession.
Shareholders trust that with most of O'Leary's wealth -
around 275 million euros - tied up in Ryanair shares, there will
be no shocks.
And some believe his cost-cutting dogma has been embedded so
deeply in the company's DNA that when he does leave, the
company's core strength will remain undiminished.
"His personality isn't why the business does so well. It
does so well because everything is about low cost," said Donal
O'Neill, an analyst with Goodbody Stockbrokers in Dublin.
PROFIT WARNINGS
The latest questions about O'Leary's management have been
raised after the company announced a series of major policy
reversals weeks after their first profit warning in a decade - a
tacit admission for many that O'Leary had taken cost-cutting and
harsh penalties for passengers too far.
This has allowed rivals like easyJet and Aer Lingus
to build their sales pitches on being less
uncomfortable than Ryanair, though O'Leary says this has not
forced the airline to engage in a price war, blaming a general
weakness across Europe instead.
O'Leary has impressed airline industry analysts by the scale
of the U-turn, cutting baggage and boarding card fees and
introducing assigned seating on all planes - copying easyJet and
tearing up some of the basic tenets of his low-cost
bible.
But he has shown no sign of changing the brash style that
many travellers cite as a reason for not flying with Ryanair; he
said in an interview with Reuters that he had no intention of
overhauling the company's core culture.
When he made his debut on Twitter to demonstrate a new
openness in an airline that long took complaints only by post,
he donned an Irish leprechaun costume to post messages, some of
them crude, jokingly threatening to break a customer's ankle if
she didn't fly again soon with Ryanair. The airline's planes, he
said, were powered by his "bulls**t".
"The approach for the last 25 years has been, 'We hate
customers, but you shouldn't care because we have the cheapest
ticket'," said an executive who has known O'Leary for years and
who declined to be named.
"I would deeply question whether under Michael's leadership
they have the ability to transform into that more soft, cuddly
airline."
Other strategies that have annoyed some shareholders include
Ryanair's dogged pursuit of a takeover of Aer Lingus, which has
led O'Leary to bring lawsuits against British and EU regulators
and induced a slowness to return a cash pile to shareholders.
"Constantly fighting the EU does not help Ryanair execute
its strategy," said one of Ryanair's 40 largest investors, who
requested anonymity.
"(But) we differentiate between operational excellence and
the strategy. O'Leary still has a great team around him."