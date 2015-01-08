版本:
BRIEF-Ryanair says wins case against eDreams

Jan 8 Ryanair Holdings Plc :

* Ryanair wins case against eDreams

* Court also directed eDreams to pay compensation for trademark infringement

* Regional Court of Hamburg's judgment against screenscraper website, eDreams, ordering it to refrain from using subdomain "ryanair.edreams.de"

* Regional court of Hamburg's judgment also from using same unlawful term as a subdomain in Google ads. Further company coverage:
