UPDATE 1-Ryder posts higher profit, raises 2012 outlook

April 24 Trucking and logistics company Ryder System Inc reported a higher quarterly profit slightly above forecasts, reflecting a takeover in the Fleet Management Solutions business, stronger used vehicle sales and growth in its commercial rental business.

Ryder also slightly raised its full-year earnings per share outlook to between $4.02 and $4.12 from a prior range of $4.00 to $4.10, up from $3.49 in 2011.

The company's shares rose 0.7 percent to $48.70 in early trading.

The Miami-based company said on Tuesday that first-quarter net income had risen to $34.3 million from $25.1 million.

Net earnings per share rose to 67 cents from 48 cents.

Excluding items, earnings were 59 cents a share, a penny above the analysts' average estimate of 58 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $1.54 billion, above the $1.48 billion forecast by analysts.