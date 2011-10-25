UPDATE 1-Ryder posts higher Q3 profit

(Follows alerts)

Oct 25 Ryder System Inc posted a higher third-quarter profit, boosted by strong performance at its supply chain solutions business.

The trucking and logistics company's net income rose to $56.5 million, or $1.10 a share, from $38.8 million, or $0.74 a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $1.57 billion from $1.32 billion. Supply chain solutions revenue rose 26 percent for the quarter. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)