UPDATE 3-Ryder sees weak Q4 profit, shares fall

* Raises FY11 EPS estimates to $3.44-$3.49

* Q3 adj EPS $1.09 vs est $1.02 (Adds Q4 outlook, updates share movement)

Oct 25 Ryder System Inc's third-quarter profit beat market estimates, boosted by a strong performance at its supply chain solutions business, but the trucking and logistics company forecast fourth-quarter profit largely below Wall Street expectations.

Miami-based Ryder forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 92-97 cents a share, while analysts on average expected earnings of 97 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Ryder fell as much as 5 percent in morning trade in a weak market. The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Transportation average fell about 1.5 percent.

Sterne, Agee & Leach analyst Jeff Kauffman said that Ryder has a history of forecasting a conservative outlook.

Earlier in the day, United Parcel Service reported a higher quarterly profit, and affirmed its outlook for record 2011 results, but its shares fell 2 percent.

SEES STRONG FY

Ryder raised its full-year profit outlook to above Wall Street expectations at $3.44-$3.49 for the year, versus its prior forecast of $3.33-$3.43 per share.

Analysts were expecting 2011 earnings of $3.42 a share.

In a market where most people are reducing forecasts, Ryder has increased it for the third striaght quarter, Kauffman said.

The trucking and logistics company's net income rose to $56.5 million, or $1.10 a share, on sales of $1.57 billion.

On an adjusted basis, it earned $1.09 a share. Analysts, on average, expected a profit of $1.02 a share.

Supply chain solutions sales rose about 26 percent.

"We anticipate continued strong performance in commercial rental and used vehicle sales, solid volumes in our supply chain business, and organic expansion in lease fleet levels," the company said in a statement.

Ryder, which is valued at about $2.5 billion, has seen its shares gaining more than 40 percent since touching a low on Oct. 4. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)