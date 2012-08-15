New Issue-Ryder System sells $350 mln in notes

Aug 15 Ryder System Inc on Wednesday sold $350 million of medium term notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Mitsubishi, RBS, US Bancorp and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RYDER SYSTEM INC AMT $350 MLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 3/1/2018 TYPE MTN ISS PRICE 99.769 FIRST PAY 3/1/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.545 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/22/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 175 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS