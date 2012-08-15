New Issue-Ryder System sells $350 mln in notes

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Aug 15 Ryder System Inc on Wednesday sold $350 million of medium term notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Mitsubishi, RBS, US Bancorp and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RYDER SYSTEM INC AMT $350 MLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 3/1/2018 TYPE MTN ISS PRICE 99.769 FIRST PAY 3/1/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.545 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/22/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 175 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.