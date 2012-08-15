版本:
New Issue-Ryder System sells $350 mln in notes

Aug 15 Ryder System Inc on Wednesday sold
$350 million of medium term notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
    Mitsubishi, RBS, US Bancorp and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: RYDER SYSTEM INC 

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 2.5 PCT     MATURITY     3/1/2018
TYPE MTN        ISS PRICE 99.769   FIRST PAY    3/1/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 2.545 PCT    SETTLEMENT   8/22/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 175 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

