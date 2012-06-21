Ryder cuts second-quarter forecast

BRIEF-PNM Resources says 2017 ongoing earnings guidance to be affirmed
* Pnm resources inc - 2017 ongoing earnings guidance to be affirmed
June 21 Trucking and logistics company Ryder Systems Inc cut its quarterly earnings forecast citing lower demand for its commercial rental services.
The company said it now expects second-quarter earnings of 90 cents to 95 cents per share, down from its earlier view of $1.07 to $1.12 per share.
It also expects to implement cost reduction initiatives.
Its shares fell 8 percent to $37.49 in after-market trading from its Thursday close of $40.75.
* TD Bank Group announces intention to repurchase for cancellation up to 15 million of its common shares
* Easterly government properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results