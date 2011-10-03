TIMELINE-ACI raises offer, scoops up S1

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Oct 3 Financial technology provider S1 Corp agreed to be bought by larger rival ACI Worldwide Inc in a sweetened deal, valued at nearly $516 million, putting an end to the merger drama between the two companies.
Following are key dates in a 3 month-long takeover saga.
June 27 - S1 agrees to buy Israel-based Fundtech in a stock deal valued at about $700 million.
July 26 - ACI Worldwide proposes to buy S1 for about $540 million in cash and stock.
Aug 2 - S1 board rejects ACI Worldwide's proposal, saying it was committed to buying Fundtech.
Aug 15 - ACI Worldwide urges S1 shareholders to vote against S1's proposed acquisition of Fundtech.
- ACI Worldwide sweetens the cash component of its S1 bid.
Aug 30 - ACI Worldwide takes its bid directly to S1 shareholders.
Aug 31 - S1 advises shareholders to take no action on ACI Worldwide bid.
Sept 13 - S1 urges shareholders to reject ACI Worldwide's hostile bid, saying the offer is not in their best interests.
Sept 15 - Fundtech drops S1 proposal for a better all-cash offer from private equity firm GTCR.
Sept 16 - S1 ends agreement with Fundtech; receives $11.9 million termination fee.
- Fundtech agrees to Chicago-based GTCR's around $390 million bid.
Sept 19 - S1's second-largest shareholder, P2 Capital Master Fund LLP, halves its stake in company.
Sept 28 - ACI extends its exchange offer for S1 to end-October.
Oct 3 - ACI Worldwide Inc said it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire smaller rival S1 Corp for about $515.9 million in cash and stock.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.